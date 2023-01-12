The Jharkhand government has announced it will implement vocational training for students at 325 block-level model schools, in order to provide education that is focused on employment opportunities, as informed by an official to PTI on Thursday, January 12.

The skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state, the official added. A proposal in this regard has been prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in March, according to an official communique.

Under the initiative, training will be provided in 11 trades such as agriculture, information technology, information technology-enabled services, apparel, make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multiskilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare, it said.

Arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests,” the release said.