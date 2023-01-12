The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to come up with mechanisms through statutory bodies to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously, according to officials. This move comes after the UGC observed that students are facing difficulties as universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) insist on migration or school-leaving certificates, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving details in this regard, UGC Secretary PK Thakur said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that students are facing difficulties as HEIs insist on migration certificates and school-leaving certificates. In the absence of these certificates, the students are not granted admission and that defeats the facility of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously."

"The universities should devise facilitative mechanisms through their statutory bodies to allow the students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously," Thakur has added. Earlier, in April last year, the UGC had approved a proposal allowing students to pursue two full-time degrees simultaneously.

As per the UGC guidelines, students can now pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that in such cases, the class timings for one programme do not overlap with those of the other. However, this is not applicable to PhD programmes, as stated in a report by PTI.