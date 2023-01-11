A report has called for content to create a sense of moral righteousness among students against the evils prevailing in society. This report was prepared by Kannur district panchayat, general education department, Samagra Siksha Keralam and Kannur DIET (District Institute of Education and Training), Kerala. The report, which was in connection with the curriculum revision, highlighted several factors such as the prevalence of dowry, murder in connection with it, moral policing and the need for creating awareness among students about all of these topics. The inclusion of law in the curriculum was also emphasised in the report, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Textbooks need to be updated with regard to the pattern of the pictures, the language used and the examples provided. The report also stated that while rearranging the system, it should be done in a way that the students are made aware of equal chances for boys and girls in society.

It is not appropriate to portray women in a way that re-establishes age-old concepts. It should be conveyed that women can do all the duties that are assigned to them without any limitations. At least once every five years, the syllabus needs to be updated. It should promote rational thought and scientific thought.

Students should have the mindset to fight evils in society

Lessons should be planned to guarantee their comprehensiveness. The report emphasised that students need to have the mind to fight against the evils prevailing in our society that are present, stated The New Indian Express report.

To lessen the workload on students, a semester examination system should be implemented. The curriculum should include constitutional rights, women's protection laws and cyber security regulations.

After holding conversations at the municipal, block, and district levels, the report was prepared. Only after carefully reviewing the reports provided by each district in the state would the administration alter the curriculum.

