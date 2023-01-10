Aspirants of the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) have been waging a sustained battle to demand an extra attempt to write the exam. The aspirants claim that the COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of their final attempts in the years 2021 and 2022 and therefore, have been seeking a compensatory attempt to clear the test.

Students have found support from all quarters, with over 125 Members of Parliament (MPs) writing to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, requesting him to grant an extra attempt to the aspirants in 2023. The PM is also the Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and it is with him that the decision to grant the extra attempt rests.

Protests were staged in December at Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi last year. However, these protestors were reportedly lathi-charged and detained by the police. Hashtag campaigns on Twitter, which have become a feature of agitations by students in recent years, have also been trending over the last few months. Now, students are planning on filing a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, demanding the extra attempt.

On Twitter, students and supporters from across the country have been trying to make a case for why an extra attempt is the need of the hour. One user, Prabhat Kr Sharma calls it "natural justice."

Government should approve it asap#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 #UPSCextraattempt #UPSCCompensatoryAttempt2023 #UPSCAspirantsProtest #UPSC https://t.co/OphHxCGK4U — Prabhat Kr. Sharma, PFS (@prabhatk1729) January 9, 2023

Yet another student, Tanmay Patra reiterates the argument that has been made by the protestors. Aspirants for the State Selection Commission (SSC) examinations were granted age relaxations, owing to the pandemic. A Parliamentary Standing Committee, which was formed to look into the impact of the pandemic, stated that the students required an extra attempt to write the exam. Recently, the Supreme Court asked the authorities to take a "lenient" stand towards the students' demands. In fact, Patra goes on to claim that granting the extra attempt would not only benefit lakhs of candidates, but also give the PM Modi-led BJP an "edge" in the upcoming election.



Hon'ble Supreme Court directed for lenient view regarding legitimate demand of the aspirant & many of us worked as a Covid warrior. Millions of aspirants will benefit in your single decision & it will give you an edge in the upcoming elections.#UPSCExtraAttempt2023 pic.twitter.com/l46DT8AZoX — Tanmay Patra (@TanmayPatra9696) January 9, 2023

The students also received support from UPSC trainers and coaches. Mridul Purohit, Founder of the Chrome IAS Academy, as per his Twitter bio, also wondered why the UPSC was reluctant from granting an extra attempt when the SSCs had proceeded to do so.



One thing is perplexing,if SSC and State Commsn's has given compensatory attempt-What's Stopping @DoPTGoI @PMOIndia. @UpscExtra @UPSCExtraAttmpt — mridul purohit (@mridulpurohit) January 9, 2023

Mayur Mogre, another UPSC educator adds that COVID-19 was "one of the biggest hurdles" in the students' preparation over the last two years and therefore, an extra attempt was required.



Clearing UPSC & becoming a Civil servant is not just a dream of aspirants but an Emotion, COVID was one of the biggest hurdle during the process, hence there has to be Extra attempt. #UPSCExtraAttempt2023 #UPSCAspirantsProtest #UPSCextraattempt #UPSCCompensatoryAttempt2023 — Mayur Mogre (@MayurMogre2) January 9, 2023

What do the authorities have to lose from granting an extra attempt to the UPSC candidates? That is what Assistant Commissioner of Police - Varanasi Commissionerate, Priyashree Pal wonders. Here's what she said on Twitter on the matter.

