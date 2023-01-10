The National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Karnakata, on January 10, sent a letter to Dr Minu Bhajpai, the executive director of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), expressing their concerns over the relaxation of eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination for 2023.

The letter, which has since been made public, highlights the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the examination that has caused a significant amount of stress and anxiety among students, leading to a loss of academic time.

On January 7, 2023, the NBEMS announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination for 2023. However, the cut-off date for internships set by the NBEMS has caused significant concern among doctors as they believe that it disqualifies over half of the current group of interns.

According to the letter issued by the NBEMS, more than 70% of the interns from the 2017-2018 batch are now ineligible to take the NEET-PG 2023 exam, as per the information bulletin released on January 7. With the stay vacancy round for the NEET-PG 2022 currently underway by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the students have raised concerns about participating in the stray vacancy round and also applying for the NEET-PG 2023 exam.

The letter expressed, "Its always been a matter of question and uncertainty as for exam dates, eligibility criteria, date of publication of results and counselling schedule are concerned since past 3 years. This has been fabricating scads of disarray, stress and anxiety amongst the students which have led to the loss of academic time for them."

On their official Twitter handle @NSUIKarnataka, the National Students Union of India, Karnakata posted the letter and stated, "Due to lack of accordance on NEET PG with eligibility criteria and examination date it has become an immaculate issue as there is no responsible decision taken by NBE over this National exam. NSUI demands extension of eligibility date to accomodate interns of 2017-2018 batch."