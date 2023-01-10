Football legend Lionel Messi today, January 10, announced that he has taken on the position of global brand ambassador for BYJU'S.

He made this announcement on his personal Instagram account, posting a picture of himself wearing a BYJU'S t-shirt, with the caption: "Children are our future. And each child, no matter where they live or where they were born, deserves a fair chance. An equal opportunity to learn and grow. @byjus_app and their world-changing initiative #EducationForAll are helping children from underserved communities with access to world-class educational resources. I believe that this simple initiative has the power to change the world. One student at a time. #BYJUS #EDUCATIONFORALL."

In addition to Lionel Messi's announcement as a global brand ambassador, BYJU'S also released a video on YouTube featuring the football player greeting "Namaste India". However, the company has recently faced some negative attention in India.

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged in December 2022 that BYJU'S was illegally obtaining the phone numbers of children and their parents, claiming that the company was relentlessly pursuing and threatening them with dire consequences for their future.

BYJU'S, which boasts over 150 million registered students, has denied these allegations, stating that they do not need to buy or use external databases. Furthermore, in October 2022, BYJU'S clarified that an incorrect map of India that was circulating on the internet had been mistakenly associated with the company.