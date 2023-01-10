The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) for PhD programs in 2022. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official NTA website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The JNUEE PhD examination was held in eight shifts from December 7th to 10th, 2022, and was administered as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in 39 cities across the country. The exam consisted of multiple-choice questions and was taken by approximately 9000 candidates.

Here's how candidates can check the results of PhD 2022

1. Go to the official NTA website — jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the "JNUEE PhD Results 2022" link

3. Enter your login information and submit

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen

5. You can save and download a copy for future reference and also keep a hard copy.

Following the exam, the NTA released the exam questions, provisional answer keys, and candidate responses from December 18th to 20th, 2022. The results for the JNUEE PhD 2022 exam were announced after considering the challenges made by candidates. Additionally, Jawaharlal Nehru University has notified all selected candidates across various programs to secure their seats.