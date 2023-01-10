The registration deadline for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) is approaching, as it will be closing on January 11. Prospective candidates can register for the exam by visiting the website - pearsonvueindia.com

It's important to note that LSAT India is held twice a year, the next session will be in June 2023. The first session of the exam is scheduled to take place on January 22. To accommodate test-takers, it will be held across multiple time slots and various locations throughout the country.

To register for the LSAT 2023, please follow these steps:

1. Go to the website pearsonvueindia.com

2. If you haven't registered before, create a new account by entering your name, country, phone number, and city. If you have an existing account, sign in to it.

3. After creating an account, you will be directed to the home page, where you need to complete your candidate profile by providing your date of birth and gender.

4. Once you have completed your candidate profile, you will find the Apply Now button on the screen, please click on it

5. Fill out the necessary forms, and make the payment for the registration fee

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 level of education from a recognised board, as well as those currently appearing in the qualifying exam, are eligible to apply for the LSAT.