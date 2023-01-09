The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a letter today, January 9, 2023, regarding the upcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations and the celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday, also known as Prakram Divas - a national holiday in India to honour the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The letter indicated that on January 23 and 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will be hosting an event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi called the 'Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance.'

The letter said, "This event will be a unique blend of martial art performance by Military and Tribal Dance by Artists from various parts of the country. The programme shall eventually culminate with patriotic song performances by a celebrity Artist."

The event is being organised with the goal of informing students and providing them with the opportunity to learn more about their country. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being prepared to accommodate approximately 20,000 students from various government and private higher education institutes in Delhi and the National Capital Region on each day of the two-day event. The letter stated that entry to the event will be free of charge.