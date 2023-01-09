The news of Ch Nageshu Patro, who belongs to Odisha's Ganjam district has gone viral on social media. The 31-year-old man runs a coaching centre for underprivileged children and works as a porter at night.

His story is inspiring and has earned him much praise from across India. Like millions of people across the country, Patro also lost his means of livelihood with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed. Being a postgraduate, he used to work as a teacher in a college, as per a report by ANI.

However, undeterred by the loss of his job, Patro started teaching the underprivileged kids of Class X from his area for free during the lockdown. Now, with normalcy being slowly restored, he has gone back to working as a guest lecturer in a private college during the day, while working as a porter at the Berhampur Railway Station during the night.

Why a porter?

Patro has not stopped teaching underprivileged kids. In fact, he has now opened a coaching centre and hired other teachers to teach them as well. The extra money he earns from the porter's job helps to pay these teachers' salaries, which is a mere ten to twelve thousand rupees. The students continue to be coached for free.



Hailing from a very humble background, Patro's parents could not afford to pay for his high school exam fees. He halted his education and went to Surat to work in a mill, a job he continued for two years. Later, he went to Hyderabad and worked in a mall. It was during this time that he completed his higher studies, as per ANI.