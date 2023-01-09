Nearly 50 female students from the Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential School in Hyderabad held a protest at the main junction in Dumala village on Sunday, alleging harassment by the principal and warden, as well as poor quality food. The students, who had left their hostel in the cold weather, sat on the road and raised slogans against the school principal, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

According to one of the students, earthworms were found in the food, and when they complained to the warden, they were told to simply remove the earthworms and eat the rest of the food.

The students accused the attending staff of coming to work drunk and using derogatory language and physical violence towards them. They also claimed that the funds provided by the government had been misused and that they had been given cheap quality clothing, despite bringing these issues to the attention of higher officials, according to The New Indian Express.

After higher officials promised to take action against the principal, warden and attending staff, the students ended their protest.