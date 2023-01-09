The application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 is now open. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has stated that applications for the NEET MDS will be available from January 9, 2023, at 7.00 pm. The window to apply for the NEET MDS is will January 30, 2023, at 11.59 pm.

The NBE issued a public notice today, January 9, that stated, "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NCEMS) shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 on 1st March 2023 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country."

For the NEET MDS 2023, candidates can apply online through the application available on the NBEMS website — nbe.edu.in. No other forms of application will be accepted by the boars.

The candidates can pay the fees for the application form through the website from February 2 to 5 and the admit card for the examination will be issued on February 22.

The results of the examination will be available from March 31, 2023.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under the Dentists Act, of 1948. No State Government/Private Dental College/ University shall be conducting any separate entrance for admission to their MDS Courses.