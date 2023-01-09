Naragund (in Karnataka) Block Education Officer (BEO) J Raju and Education Department staff are now visiting rural areas to guide Class X students to get good marks. A few officials are identifying weak students and are visiting their houses to teach them twice a day.

The rural visits started on Saturday, January 7. Officials have plans to train teachers from Thursday, January 12 to reach all villages of the taluk, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A Naragund BEO team visited Surakod village on Saturday morning and visited 12 students' houses and guided the students to prepare for public exams. Most of the students in rural areas have expressed worries about English and Math. The officials are planning to give training to the rural students on the same.

The idea to visit each village was first mooted by BEO J Raju when he was enquiring about the Board exam preparations with some officials. According to a plan formulated by the department, some officials and Block Education Officers will visit villages of Naragund taluk from 7 to 9.30 am and 6 to 8.30 pm. The team of officials will identify academically weak students and list their names. The officials will visit each students' home and talk to their parents to guide them in preparing for the exam.

Parents welcome the move

Worried about their children's careers, parents in rural areas have welcomed the move and have appreciated the officials for considering the problems of rural students.

Mutturaj Kusulapur from Naragund, said, "We were worried about our son as some subjects are tough and he is not studying them. Now officials have visited our house to guide him and also told his teacher to concentrate on him. We are happy about the new step taken by the officials and this will definitely impact our results this year."

J Raju, Naragund BEO, said, "We have started this not only to improve the overall percentage in the taluks, but also to guide rural students in their academics. We also have plans to go for gram vastavya with some teachers and officials to reach all students of the taluk. It is a small move from our side and we want cooperation from teachers, students and also from parents. In Surkod village, many parents have given positive responses and blessed us."