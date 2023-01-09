The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) demolished a five-storey building belonging to a coaching centre on Monday, January 9. The operator of the coaching centre had their name appear in the recent grade II teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.



The enforcement wing of the JDA determined that the Adhigam Coaching Centre building was constructed illegally, according to a report by PTI. "Notice was served to building owner Anil Agarwal and coaching centre operators Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran, Dharmendra Chaudhary and Chhaju Lal Jat as the institute was built on two residential plots, the road was also encroached. After not finding any satisfactory reply, the building was demolished today," said Raghuveer Saini, the head of the JDA enforcement wing, to reporters.



Paper leak case



In December, 55 individuals, including 37 candidates, were arrested in connection with the grade II teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. Two separate cases were filed about the incident.



Several individuals, including a school principal, an MBBS student, and a coaching centre operator, have been arrested concerning the grade II teacher recruitment examination paper leak case. The operator of the Adhigam Coaching Centre, Suresh Dhaka, is currently evading arrest. The Udaipur police intercepted a bus carrying candidates for the exam and found the leaked question paper, leading to the arrest of all individuals on board.