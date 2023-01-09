The Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) on January 20 will be airing a special programme on Doordarshan Odisha in an effort to assist Class X students in preparing for the upcoming Summative Assessment (SA) II Examination, scheduled to begin on March 10, 2023.

The special programme, which will feature expert guidance on how to improve scores on the SA examination, aims to boost the confidence of students and help them perform well on the board exams, according to PK Mallick, Chief Executive of ORSAC, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Mallick said, "The programme has been scheduled to be telecast at a prime time between 7.30 pm to 8 pm to reach out to a maximum number of students." In further details about the programme, Mallick stated that it will be implemented by the Edusat wing of the Centre and will be broadcast five days a week from Monday to Friday until the start of the HSC exam

The programme will feature expert teachers in English, Mathematics, and Science addressing students on topics that are often overlooked but could potentially earn them marks if attempted. These teachers will be selected by a panel of subject experts from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the chairman of the syllabus committee, and officials from ORSAC. The ORSAC also announced that the program will be available to stream on its YouTube channel, EDUSAT Odisha, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

