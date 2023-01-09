Due to prevailing severe cold conditions, changes have been made in the reopening schedules and timings of schools in Uttar Pradesh. A revised notice was issued by the state government, while many District Magistrates from various districts of other states also released similar official notices in this regard.

According to the notices, all the schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 14 for students of Class VIII and below. And online classes would be conducted for students from classes IX to XII. However, if for some reason, online classes are unable to be held, the winter holidays for these students will be extended till January 11, as per a report by ANI.

The notices also mentioned that pre-Board practical classes will run from 10 am to 2 pm. Additionally, the notices state that there would be no compulsion for students to wear uniforms in schools. All the students would be allowed to wear any kind of warm clothes.

A severe cold wave has enveloped parts of north India, due to which many other state administrations have issued similar notices pertaining to school reopenings and changed timings. Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi are examples.

On Sunday, January 8, the Jharkhand government issued a notice to close both government and private schools for students of KG to Class V till January 14, Saturday. Regular classes will resume on January 16, Monday. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students from KG to Standard V till January 14 and regular classes will resume from January 16," the notice reads.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh, on Saturday, January 7, issued a notice to close both government and private schools up to Class X in the state till January 14. "In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to Class 10 till January 14," the DM said in a notice.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi also extended the winter break for private schools in the state till January 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that cold wave conditions will likely prevail in many parts of north India over the next two days. People have been asked to take safety measures and avoid stepping out, as per ANI.