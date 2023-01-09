Starting on January 9, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide counselling services to students in classes X and XII through the use of podcasts, tele-counselling, and the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). This decision was made as the board recognizes that these students will be taking offline board exams after a two-year break.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, class X and XII annual examinations will be conducted in a physical, in-person format. These students have not taken written exams for nearly two years. In an effort to familiarise students with the exam format, the CBSE has made sample question papers and information about the exam pattern and marks distribution available on their website. In addition, the board will offer counselling services starting in January to provide psychological support and solutions to students. This marks a change from the counselling services, which were previously scheduled to start in February, according to a statement by CBSE reported by The New Indian Express.

According to a statement by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) is a free, 24/7 counselling service available to students and parents. To access this service, individuals can call 1800-11-8004. The IVRS offers information and suggestions for stress-free exam preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), COVID-19 prevention measures, and important contact information for CBSE offices in both Hindi and English. This service can be accessed from anywhere in India.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also provide tele-counselling services to students between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, Monday to Saturday on 1800-11-8004, as per The New Indian Express. Additionally, the board will offer bilingual podcasts on relevant subjects on their official website, cbse.gov.in.

"This year 84 Principals and counsellors are providing this facility from India and other countries. Out of these, 73, Principals and counsellors are from India and 11 are located in Nepal, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore," the statement said, adding that the board has been the only one providing such facilities.

The main aim of this measure for students of Classes X and XII is to keep them stress-free during the examination.