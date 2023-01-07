We have heard of students writing love letters to their teachers but what's with teachers writing letters to their students? A teacher of a Composite School in Ballarpur of Uttar Pradesh was suspended and booked for writing a love letter to a Class VIII girl student, the police said on Saturday, January 7.

Giving more details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said an FIR was filed against the teacher, Hariom Singh, on Friday on the complaint of the girl's father. Hariom Singh has been accused of giving a greeting card on December 30 to a Class VIII girl student.

Following this, when the student reached home she found that the card carried a 12-line handwritten letter in it purportedly with a confession of his love for her. As the matter came to light, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kaustubh Singh suspended the teacher, the SP said. Further, Block Education Officer Vipin Kumar has been tasked with the investigation of the matter, as stated in a report by PTI.