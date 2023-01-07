The Commissioner of Collegiate Education & Technical Education, Navin Mittal, has instructed the District Intermediate Educational Officers and Nodal officers to issue a show cause notice to the junior colleges having first-year students without affiliation for the academic year of 2022-23. These students are instructed to get admission into other affiliated junior colleges immediately. Whereas, second-year regular students studying in these colleges will be facilitated to pay the examination fee in nearby government junior colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, an order was issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday, January 6, has asked the officials to inform about the unaffiliated junior colleges. Further, another press release issued by TSBIE explained that as per the government order no 29 of the Home (Services-IV) Department, dated September 24, 2020, the junior colleges up to 15 metres high existing in mixed occupancy buildings who have not applied for a fire no objection certificate are kept from abeyance for two academic years, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Consequently, the TSBIE granted the affiliations and provided admission logins to the junior colleges for the academic year 2022-23. Also, certain managements of private junior colleges requested the government for an opportunity for payment of intermediate public examination fee by reducing the existing late fee. Considering their request, TSBIE has given an opportunity for Intermediate first and second-year students who are admitted to the junior colleges functioning in mixed occupancy buildings up to a height of 15 metres and recently affiliated, to pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100 on January 7 and 8, 2023.

Further, the Board has permitted the principals of such junior colleges to collect the examination fee from the aforementioned dates and online transfer the collected examination fee amount to TSBIE on or before 08-01-2023 without fail. This facility shall not be applicable to other than these junior colleges and no further extension will be granted for collection/payment of examination fees, it said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.