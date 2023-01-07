In a reply to Member of Parliament Karti P Chidambaram's letter about concerns of JEE aspirants dated December 15, the Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan responded back in writing, stating that the matter was sent to the concerned department. "The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action," the letter read.

The education minister's response dated January 4 said, "Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 & 15th December, 2022 regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the appeared for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action."

The MP's letter was regarding action to address the concerns of JEE aspirants. The main focus was seeking the education minister to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023. Because 2022 was a challenging year for JEE exam candidates, as the exam was postponed and cancelled multiple times due to technical glitches. Additionally, many students couldn't appear for the exam as the centre changed without any prior information being conveyed to the students.

In this regard, the MP's letter read, "A significant number of students who fell prey to these difficulties in JEE Main or JEE Advanced were availing their last attempt at these exams this year. For students who graduated Class XII in 2020, it was their last attempt at both JEE Main & JEE Advanced this year, and for those that graduated in 2021, it was their last attempt at JEE Advanced this year." Additionally, he urged the education minister "to intervene and order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and Advanced exams in 2023."