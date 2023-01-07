A hoax email was sent to a private school in Basaveshwara Nagar stating that explosives have been planted on its premises. The police suspect that a student could have sent the mail and are further investigating the matter, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving details on this, the police said, an email was sent to the National Academy for Learning (NAFL) located on West of Chord Road at 8.28 pm on Thursday, January 6, and the school authorities noticed the email around 11.30 am, soon after which they alerted the jurisdictional Basaveshwara Nagar police. The miscreants had claimed in the email that four gelatin sticks have been kept on the campus and they will explode on Friday, the police added.

In this regard, DCP (West) Laxman Nimbargi said “Around 950 students from nursery to Class 12 were moved to safety and a bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer squads were pressed into service. After searching classrooms, laboratories, library, toilets, other rooms and playground, we declared that it was a hoax.” A case is registered and investigations are on to trace those who sent the email, DCP added.

After being informed of the situation, hundreds of parents of the students rushed to the school and requested to be allowed on the school premises to see their children. Eventually, the students were released to their parents, as stated in a report by IANS.

However, police suspect that a few students must have sent the email by creating a fake mail ID. In this context, the police said, “Exams were scheduled for a few classes on Friday and it is suspected that some student has done this to ensure that exams are not held. We are trying to trace the person who sent the mail with the help of the IP address.”

Also, it may be recalled that over 20 schools in Bengaluru received similar emails in April last year and the case is yet to be solved. In July, a private school in Rajarajeshwari Nagar received a similar email and investigations revealed that a student of the same school had sent it as he had not prepared for a test.