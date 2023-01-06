The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination aspirants demanding an extra attempt will file a fresh petition in the Supreme Court in the coming week. "The petition is already drafted; we will file it in the next six to ten days and we will press for an urgent hearing," says Gaurav Thakur, who has been one of the leaders on the ground for this movement for more than two years. Referring to the Rachna vs Union of India case, he adds, "The previous cases had a lot of discrepancy from the government's side. In this petition, we will be challenging the previous court orders, and hopefully, this time, we will have a judgement in our favour."

Previously, when Gaurav spoke to EdexLive, he cited the discrepancies in the responses submitted by the government to the Supreme Court. For example, the government claimed that they had implemented all necessary precautions to conduct the exam fairly. That is not the case, though. When COVID-19 limitations were still in force in 2021, thousands of candidates gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam. The students' and their families' health was at risk. COVID-positive students were not allowed to take the exam and no special arrangements were made.

A look back at what happened

UPSC candidates who appeared for their final attempt during the pandemic have been demanding a compensatory attempt and an age relaxation since 2021. The aspirants claim that they deserve an extra attempt as a "basic relief" under the Disaster Management Act since 40,000 candidates have been directly affected by the pandemic. "Few of the stories are so compelling, How can these candidates not get another chance?" asks, Nitin Kumar, an aspirant. During the pandemic, Gaurav Thakur lost his father, and as a result, he failed in his final attempt. He has previously appeared for the Mains exam.

The aspirants escalated the movement in November with their Maha Satyagraha protests. However, after the Delhi police got violent with the candidates, the movement was put on hold. Another time, the permission to protest was also revoked.

Ground movement paused

After the incident of police brutality and detainment of candidates, the movement on ground has been paused. "People are not coming forward at this moment so we are focusing on the petition instead since notification for UPSC is around the corner. The administration is also very vigilant with us and is not allowing us to sit for protests," says Gaurav. The UPSC notification is expected to come out by the first week of February. According to Nitin Kumar, it would be hard to organise a ground movement within the timespan. Additionally, the new COVID guidelines have deterred aspirants from taking to the streets. Nevertheless, Gaurav hopes the protests might resume at the end of January.

Cyberactivism as a form of protest

The aspirants continue their protest on digital media, especially Twitter. Their Twitter handle, @UpscExtra, is persistent with their Twitter campaigns. "People mobilise on Twitter and that is all we have for now. The media houses have now taken an interest in our cases and we are getting more coverage," concludes Nitin.