The upper age limit for the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) December 2022 has been released in an important notice by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official notice released by the NTA is available on the website — nta.ac.in.

After receiving a few representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the NTA has revised the upper age limit. The official notice by the NTA stated, “Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023.”

The notice also stated that relaxation of upto five years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. This relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of the postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of five years.

There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for the post of Assistant Professor.