The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges across India to implement programmes in their institutions with regard to India's G-20 Presidency.

As part of India's presidency for G-20, an outreach programme called University Connect was launched and the UGC has instructed institutions to use this opportunity to "prepare students for conferences that will be held in a variety of locations and on a variety of topics related to history, culture and legacy of the area and allowing them to participate in the conferences and serve as facilitators for foreign delegates."

The UGC has suggested that among the programmes that can be introduced under this initiative, the institutes include the LiFE Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among other options offered to the varsities were Model G-20 Forums, G-20 Branding in festivals and other competitions such as poetry and quiz being organised by the G-20 Secretariat.

The UGC adds that the initiative of University Connect under India's G-20 Presidency this year aims to "portray Indian youngsters as India's cultural ambassadors in an effort to forge a lasting connection with the G-20 community." Accordingly, the UGC directed the institutes to take the initiative to organise these programmes, as well as ensure the dissemination of the issues under the ambit of India's G-20 Presidency.