The National Academy of Learning (NAFL) school in Basaveshwara Nagar, Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday, January 6. This triggered panic among students and the teaching staff of the academy. The police informed, the threat was sent via email to an official email address associated with the school, according to a report by IANS.



According to the email received by the school, there were four gelatin sticks on the premises that could potentially explode at any moment. Upon receiving this threat, the school staff immediately notified the police and relocated over 1,000 students to a safe location.



After being informed of the situation, hundreds of parents of the students rushed to the school and requested to be allowed onto the school premises to see their children. Eventually, the students were released to their parents.



According to DCP (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi, the police took steps to ensure the students' safety. He said,"We have ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. A case will be registered and investigation is being done." The police are currently searching for the alleged gelatin sticks, according to a report by IANS.