The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling today, January 6, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for this round by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

According to an official statement from the MCC, the special stray vacancy round for 2244 PG (M.D/ M.S/ Diploma/ PG DNB) and 62 MDS seats will be conducted online. The statement also indicated that only candidates who have already pre-registered will be permitted to participate in this counselling round and no new registrations will be accepted.

Candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2022 special stray vacancy round by following these steps:

1. Go to the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the tab for PG medical counselling on the main page.

3. Select the option for special stray vacancy round counselling 2022.

4.Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and Password.

The MCC has also issued guidelines for all candidates participating in this round. Candidates are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000, and those who do not join the seats allocated to them in this round will be banned from sitting for the NEET PG 2023 examination.

To be eligible for this round, candidates must have previously registered on the MCC portal and must not currently hold any seats from previous rounds of NEET PG counselling 2022.