Calls for postponement of exams. Clashes in exam dates. Demand for extra attempts. The past two years have seen multiple such requests from students. Amongst many noted activists and advocates who have extended their support to students is Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

A child rights activist whose Twitter bio reads: 'Could not clear PET . Scored less marks in 12th board no regrets', she has helped students by filing pleas in courts regarding their demands. Most recently, the Mumbai-based advocate filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of the JEE Main 2023 and the relaxation of the 75 per cent criterion of eligibility for the exam. Several students have approached me regarding this issue. They have made representation to the authorities. However, their concerns have not been addressed and we were left with no option but to approach the court. The government should consider their genuine demands and provide relief," Advocate Shrivastava had told EdexLive earlier.

Here are excerpts from our conversation with her:

JEE Mains... when did students bring the issue to your notice? What was your advice to them?

Students brought the issue to me when the notification came out for exams around December 16, 2022. Students sent me multiple direct messages, tagged me in tweets and messaged me on Telegram too. I understood their problem and advised them to first approach the concerned authorities. Then we can create campaigns, take help from the media and put pressure on the government. If the government doesn't do anything then we will move the court, is what I told them.

I also advised them to move the court immediately if they wish to as exams are approaching soon. No one came forward and they asked me to do it. So I filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court. The process was also difficult as the court was on vacation. The next hearing is on January 10. I requested them even yesterday to schedule the hearing for today (January 5) but it wasn't allowed.

Students have been asking for a postponement with valid reasons for several exams. While the court has been lenient during the pandemic, it seems to not want to interfere with the academic calendar anymore. How are students feeling? Hopeful?

Students are feeling hopeful. But I told them that this is a court matter and it is not in our hands anymore. We have mentioned all the issues in writing. The judges may consider postponement or they may not. Instead, the students should focus on their studies despite what the court says. If the court decides not to postpone the exam, students will have little time to prepare so they should start now. They should not be dependent on the court.

I have received messages saying that students will commit suicide and that should not be the solution for every issue. This is becoming a common issue as seen in Kota and with other exams such as NEET, CBSE and so on. It is a very serious issue. Although the government has enacted the Mental Health Care Act in 2017, it has not been implemented properly. Students have to face personal and professional challenges and for that, they need proper support and counselling.

In the education realm, do you think students have become more active in reaching out to activists and advocates like you?

Yes, this is especially true for the last two years. This is mainly because of social media. Students are more connected and smart. They know how to contact a lawyer or an activist. They are also familiar with the media now — if a particular reporter is taking up education-related issues.

What does it take for students to take the legal route? What would your advice be for any students who want to approach the court? What's the best way to do it?

I always say that approaching the court with an issue should be the last option. Approach the concerned authorities first, they might consider the concerns and provide relief. But approaching the court is the last and only resort left, especially for Indians.

But students' concerns are genuine, otherwise, they wouldn't take the legal route. The schedule for NEET and CUET was recently released but I have not got a single tweet or message regarding it because they planned it well.

Since how long have you been raising your voice on education-related issues?

My focus has majorly been on education for the last seven to eight years. I think we really need some reform in the education sector. When it comes to students, my focus was initially on child rights with respect to harassment in schools, fee issues, POCSO cases, child abuse and so on. We have fought and won some cases, wherein, students and their families were abused due to exorbitant fees set by schools. Even now, we deal with and fight such cases.

After the COVID pandemic, we have focussed more on exams and issues related to it. Students have been complaining a lot with regard to how exams are not being conducted on time, the dates are clashing with other exams and so on. In fact, these issues should not reach the court. Concerned authorities should interact with necessary stakeholders before preparing the schedule. They should see if dates are clashing and ensure that it doesn't happen. We understand that the government's main motive is to ensure that the academic cycle is back on track but they should do this properly.

The first session of JEE Mains 2023 will be held in January 2023 (January 24 to 31) and the second session will be held in April 2023 (April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12). Registration for the JEE Mains 2023 will be only online and registration is open now. The deadline to register for the examination is January 12, 2023.