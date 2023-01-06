The National Cadet Corps (NCC) held its annual Republic Day camp in the national capital, with cadets from all over the country in attendance. According to the Director-General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, the number of girl cadets participating in the NCC has been increasing annually.



Singh gave the cadets an overview of the various activities they have undertaken across the country. This included the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, through which over 200 tons of plastic waste have been collected from different water bodies. He also mentioned that the ratio of women in the NCC has increased significantly over the years, going from about 13% in 2010 to around 35% this year.



"Some states have a higher ratio of women cadets. States like Delhi, Kerala, and north eastern states have higher numbers of girls, with some states having almost 50 per cent girl cadets," he said.



Singh was asked about the future plans of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and responded by saying that they are revamping their training and increasing the use of simulators. Currently, the NCC is using 98 firing simulators, 71 rowing simulators, and 62 flying simulators. He also noted that there are simulators available at all NCC locations.



Republic day camp

The national capital's Republic Day camp for the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be formally inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, January 7. The camp is being attended by 2,155 cadets from across the country, including 710 girls, as well as 114 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and 120 cadets from the North-Eastern Region. The camp will also include the participation of cadets and officers from 19 'Friendly Foreign Countries' through the Youth Exchange Programme, as stated in a report by PTI.



During the camp, the cadets will be participating in various activities such as cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes, and institutional training competitions. Additionally, two national cadet corps marching contingents will be part of the Republic Day Parade on January 26



The NCC camp will come to an end with the Prime Minister's rally on the evening of January 28. The NCC, which is the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces, is a Tri-Services Organisation that is open to school and college students on a voluntary basis, as per a PTI report.