Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district's Collector Vijayakrishnan instructed the officials to take necessary action to provide all-around education to students and also to prevent dropouts in Gurukul schools.

In a meeting with principals and officials of DR BR Ambedkar Gurukul schools and colleges on Thursday, January, the collector said that as many as two boys' and six girls' Gurukul schools are present in the district, with 4,321 students studying in it.

According to a report by TNIE, the collector instructed them to provide students with nutritious food and better facilities. She also directed them to conduct a survey to identify the reasons for student dropouts and to submit a detailed report.

The principals informed the collector about various infrastructure issues including damaged drains, kitchens as well as RO water plants in Repalle, Yaddanapudi and Addanki schools. In response to this, Vijayakrishnan instructed the officials to take up the required renovation works in the schools.