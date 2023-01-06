Since the start of the pandemic, up to 25 students from two hamlets in Thondamuthur block have been forced to walk at least three kilometers daily to get to the government high school in Nathegoundenpudur, which is on the outskirts of the city. This is due to the fact that the school route has not been serviced by a single government bus.



In response to this, the public has called on the district administration to take action and ensure the operation of a single government bus, S59, from Gandhipuram to Valayankuttai for the benefit of both students and the general public. R Selvaraj, a parent, told The New Indian Express, "Two hamlets such as Valayankuttai and Moongilmadaikuttai located a three-kilometre distance from high school at Nathegoundenpudur village near Alandurai. After the pandemic situation, a government bus service has been stopped on our route after pandemic situation."



Selvaraj noted that prior to the bus not being operated, students would take the bus to school at 8.30 am and return at 5 pm daily. With the bus not being operated, around 25 students have been forced to walk at least three kilometres to and from school, which makes them tired when they arrive home. This, in turn, has caused some of them to experience physical issues which makes it difficult for them to focus on their studies. Moreover, he stated that individuals will be able to utilize local transportation, at a cost of Rs 30, to access Alandurai, where a bus service is available to take them to the city.



A teacher from a high school, told The New Indian Express, "As per student wishes, they will come to the school some days and if they are not interested, they do not come to school due to lack of transport facility. Girl students suffer the most, especially during the menstrual cycle, as a result, their education is affected."



She pointed out that the school education department has facilitated transport-escort to the primary school located nearby two hamlets, similarly, officers should arrange transport facilities for high school students too. Moreover, District Educational Officer for secondary K Rajasekarapandiayan told The New Indian Express, "We would look into the issue and take necessary step on it." Also, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore general manager S Senthil Kumar said, "We look into the issue."