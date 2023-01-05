The 'Nipun Samman' ceremony will be held every month to honor outstanding students and promote excellence in education. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to organize the event and stated that these high-achieving students will serve as role models for their peers. The government made this announcement in a press statement on Thursday, January 5.



Adityanath has directed the acceleration of various initiatives to effectively implement the Skill India Mission, according to a statement. The Director-General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, further explained that students from first to third grade who demonstrate proficiency in Hindi and Mathematics for their respective grades will be eligible for the award, as stated in a report by PTI.



The students' "skilful efficiency" will be assessed using the Nipun Lakshya app, and the assessment will be overseen by the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training. According to an official statement, parents and other dignitaries will be invited to the ceremony, where a badge will be awarded to the student.



The District Institute for Education and Training principal will create a roster for the current session (January to March), assigning schools to Diploma in Elementary Education trainees. Teachers and the trainees will ensure that the children do not receive assistance during the assessment. The answers will be entered into the app, and the results will be automatically displayed, as per a report by PTI.



After the assessment, the results will be shared with school principals and teachers, and the compiled monthly progress information will be sent to the District Institute for Education and Training principal and the district basic education officer. The government has also issued instructions to create a roster to ensure that all district schools complete the assessment on the app by March.