Amidst its ongoing push for collaboration with foreign universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the terms for foreign universities to set up campuses in India.

On Thursday, January 5, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar addressed media persons through an online conference and said that the foreign universities who get the nod to set up campuses in India will only be allowed to offer full-time offline classes. He stressed that these universities would not have the permit to offer distance learning or online courses.

Approval for foreign varsities

Foreign universities will also require approval from the UGC to set up campuses in India and this initial approval will be for a period of 10 years. The approval granted to foreign varsities will be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting certain conditions, said Kumar.

According to a report by PTI, these universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, Kumar said as the UGC on Thursday, January 5, announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'. The final norms will be notified by the end of the month after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said.

The particulars of the draft

Elaborating on the terms of the draft regulations, Kumar said that foreign varsities will also have to ensure the quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus. On matters related to funds and funding, he said that the cross-border movement of funds will be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.