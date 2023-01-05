Registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) – 2023 will open today, January 5, 2023, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the NEET PG 2023 examination can apply through the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG registration will commence on January 5, 3 pm and the window to register for the examination is till January 25, 11.55 pm. NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023 and the results for the same will be announced on March 31.

Here are the steps to follow to apply for the NEET PG 2023

1. Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the link to apply for NEET PG 2023 which will open by 3 pm today, January 5

3. Select the option that is available to create a new registration ID

4. Register by keying in your name, phone number, email ID and other necessary details

5. After registration, log in using your application number and password

6. Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents passport-size photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression and so on

7. Save the application form and submit it

8. Pay the necessary application fees online

You can download the application form for future reference.