The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023, which will be held on March 5, 2023, will not begin accepting registration today, January 5, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The application forms for the entrance test will be available on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, at a later date.

The notice dated January 5, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences stated, “The notification for inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 shall be published in coming days. Please refer to the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in periodically in this regard. Kindly ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today informing that the NEET-PG 2023 applications are invited from 5th January 2023 onwards.”

According to a notice from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), NEET PG 2023 will be held at various centers across the country for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The information bulletin containing details about the examination, such as dates, exam fee, and eligibility, is available on the official website today, January 5.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the regulations for the National Exit Test (NExT), which will be administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).