In a tragic incident, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, today, Thursday, January 5, allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.

Chanakya Nanda Reddy (19) jumped off the Ellora hostel building at the JNTU campus and died on the spot, police said, according to a report by IANS, adding that his body has been shifted to Government General Hospital for autopsy.

Hailing from Udayagiri in the Nellore district, Nanda Reddy was a second-year Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student. According to his classmates, he was a bright student who scored a 9.8 GPA in the first year.

According to Nanda Reddy's classmates, he seemed happy on Wednesday night. They were shocked to learn in the morning that he ended his life. He had sent a parting message, "Bye" to his friends before taking the extreme step, reported IANS. However, the reasons for the student's suicide are not known. His family has been informed by the JNTU authorities. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Second incident in eight days

This is the second such incident at JNTU in eight days. A fourth-year engineering student at JNTU Hyderabad, Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on campus. E Meghana Reddy (21), a Computer Science student jumped to death from a classroom building on campus. According to reports, the student had been suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the same.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726