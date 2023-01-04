Due to the cold wave affecting parts of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and other states, primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed until January 8, 2023, as per a government notification. The weather forecast for Ranchi indicates minimum temperatures ranging from 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, with fog and cloudy skies, according to a report by PTI. The weather office predicts that the temperature will start to rise on January 9.

The notification read, "In view of extreme cold wave conditions in the first week of January, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from Class I to Class V will remain suspended."

The office of the State Education Minister stated, “Amid winters, classes of students of grades 1st-5th will remain closed till January 8," as reported by ANI.

According to the notification, teachers will still be required to attend school to update student records online. Midday meals will be provided to students in government schools, noted the PTI report. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and Rajasthan have also declared school holidays due to the cold wave.