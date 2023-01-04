The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to conduct a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling to fill the remaining vacant seats.

After the completion of four rounds of NEET PG counselling, a total of 2,244 PG seats and 62 MDS seats remained vacant, according to a notice released by MCC on January 3, Tuesday. It also listed out a few rules for this round. "All pre registered candidates who are not holding any seats are eligible to participate. However, candidates will have to do fresh choice filling as the earlier choices filled will become ‘Null and Void’," the notice said.

Additionally, all registered candidates, irrespective of their category, are required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50,000 to participate in the special stray vacancy round. "The candidates who do join the seats allotted to them in the special stray vacancy round will be debarred from sitting in NEET PG 2023 examination," the notice said.

Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report at the allotted Institute and join the seat with their original documents. The details of the vacant seats are available on the MCC website: mcc.nic.in.