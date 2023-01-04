The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 and the relaxation of the 75 per cent criterion of eligibility for the exam will be heard today, January 4, 2023 at 10.30 am.

The petition was filed by advocate Anubha Shrivastava on December 26. She informed EdexLive that the matter was mentioned on January 2 in the court. It will be heard next on January 4. Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the JEE Main 2023.

The first session of the exam is scheduled to begin on January 24, while the second session will be conducted from April 6. Candidates demanding the postponement of the exam claim that not enough time was granted between the release of the notification to the beginning of the exam session and also because counselling for JEE 2022 ended in November. The notification for JEE Main 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on December 15.

The petition also calls for the relaxation of the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in Class XII or equivalent examination, EdexLive earlier reported. The criterion was relaxed last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. However, it has now been reinstated. Students claim that this puts them at a disadvantage. This rings especially true for students who cleared their Class XII in 2021, during the pandemic.