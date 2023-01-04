The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 and the relaxation of the 75 per cent criterion of eligibility for the exam will now be heard next on January 10, 2023, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw.

While the matter was being heard today, January 4, the counsel for the petitioner stated that the dates of JEE Mains exam are clashing with Board exams and viva voce of many boards. "Usually they inform three to four months prior to the exam but they have not this time. They did not have eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in last year's exam but they have given this time," the counsel said, as per LiveLaw.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and J Sandeep V Marne were hearing the PIL filed by advocate Anubha Shrivastava on December 26. Advocate Rui Rodriguez for the National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the petition is deficient as it does not have details of the brochure of the exam. The petitioner has sought time to file the brochure on record and the matter will be heard on January 10, as per LiveLaw.