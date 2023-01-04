The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice regarding the CBSE CTET Exam 2022. This notice was intended for the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and other organisations that administer exams.

The CBSE has requested that these exam-conducting bodies avoid scheduling any other public exams on the same dates as the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to prevent conflicts and avoid any inconvenience or loss to the candidates. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the CBSE aims to minimise any potential loss to candidates who are participating in the examination.

The CTET will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) format from December 2022 to January 2023. It will be administered in two shifts, with Shift 1 running from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The CTET exam will be offered in 20 languages and held in approximately 211 cities across India. The exam will be held on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023. The CTET is divided into two levels, Paper 1 for primary level teaching positions in classes I to V and Paper 2 for elementary level teaching positions in classes VI to VII.