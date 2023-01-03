Parents of the students at the corporation middle school in Cheran ma Nagar, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have expressed concern after a wall on the school's campus collapsed.

The school has a student body of over 50 and the collapse of the compound wall left the campus exposed to a busy road. The wall was damaged during recent rain and has not yet been repaired by authorities.

The collapse of the compound wall has caused parents of the students and social activists to express concerns about the safety of the students. NR Ravishankar, a social activist, told The New Indian Express, "The Cheranma Nagar Coimbatore corporation middle school's compound wall collapsed in the rainfall around 10 days ago. And yet no action has been taken by the officials to fix them till now. This puts students' safety in a risky situation. Also, with busy roads on the other side of the compound wall, students get distracted looking outside through the windows in the classroom. The officials must take action soon.”

According to sources, school officials, including the headmaster, have informed the relevant civic bodies about the collapse of the wall and requested that repair work be carried out. The CCMC Deputy Commissioner, Dr M Sharmila, told The New Indian Express,"We didn't receive any complaints from the school side. However, our CCMC officials have inspected the place and taken note of the incident. We have ordered the concerned officials to prepare an estimate to rebuild the compound wall at the school premises. We shall take all necessary action for the safety of the students".