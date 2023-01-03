The Ministry of Education announced On Tuesday, January 2, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold an annual Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with students, parents, and teachers on January 27, 2023. The interaction will take place at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Education announced the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event on Twitter, stating that it will be held on January 27, 2023, at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The tweet read, “The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramod will interact with students, parents, and teachers. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors."

The annual "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is a part of the "Exam Warriors" movement, led by the Prime Minister, aimed at creating a stress-free environment for young people. Students, parents, and teachers can attend the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha by participating in the contest. School students from Class IX to XII can register for the contest through the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in. Students may also submit questions to the Prime Minister. Parents and teachers can also participate by submitting entries in online activities designed specifically for them.