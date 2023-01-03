The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the release of the admit cards for their entrance exams today, January 3, 2023. These exams are for the following courses: BEd (bachelor of education), BScN (bachelor of science nursing), and PhD (doctor of philosophy).



Those candidates who have applied for this entrance exam can now download their admit cards.



Here's how to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU — ignou.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the "Link for Downloading Hall Ticket of Entrance Examination of BED/PHD/BSCNPB"

3. Select the concerned programme

4. A new page will appear on screen

5. Login with the control number and date of birth

6. Download admit card and save it for future reference



Candidates are advised to carefully review the information on their admit card to ensure there are no errors. In addition, IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration until January 15, 2023, as per a report by The Indian Express.