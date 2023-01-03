Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit cards will be out today, January 3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit cards for the exam. All the candidates who applied for GATE 2023 will be able to download them once they are released.

Steps to download admit cards

1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk. ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' under GATE ONLINE APPLICATION

3. Log in with necessary credentials

4. Download admit cards once released

Important dates for the exam

January 3, 2023: Download of admit cards

February 4, 5, 11 and 12: Exam dates

February 15: Candidates' response on application portal

February 21: Answer key to be out

February 22 to 25: Submission of challenges

March 16: Results to be declared

March 21: Scorecard will be released

GATE is a national-level exam tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Further, it is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

And this year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. This exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.