Published: 03rd January 2023
GATE 2023 exam admit cards will be out today, January 3. Here's how you can download it
The national level exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and the results will be out on March 16
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit cards will be out today, January 3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit cards for the exam. All the candidates who applied for GATE 2023 will be able to download them once they are released.
Steps to download admit cards
1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk.
2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' under GATE ONLINE APPLICATION
3. Log in with necessary credentials
4. Download admit cards once released
Important dates for the exam
January 3, 2023: Download of admit cards
February 4, 5, 11 and 12: Exam dates
February 15: Candidates' response on application portal
February 21: Answer key to be out
February 22 to 25: Submission of challenges
March 16: Results to be declared
March 21: Scorecard will be released
GATE is a national-level exam tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Further, it is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.
And this year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. This exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.