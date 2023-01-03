The official Twitter account of the GATE 2023 exam has announced that the release of admit cards are delayed and now the new date for admit cards is January 9, 2023. As per schedule, the admit cards were to be released today.

Making this announcement, it tweeted, "Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023. #GATE2023". This tweet was posted at 12.52 pm today, January 3.

All the candidates who applied for GATE 2023 will be able to download them once they are released.

Steps to download admit cards

1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk. ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' under GATE ONLINE APPLICATION

3. Log in with necessary credentials

4. Download admit cards once released

GATE is a national-level exam tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Further, it is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

And this year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. This exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.