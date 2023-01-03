The last year of the University of Delhi is not only remembered for the 100th anniversary of the university but also for the commendable work the university achieved during that period.

In terms of teacher recruitment and promotion, a total of 838 teachers and 249 non-teaching staff were recruited in 2022, while 5,398 teachers were promoted by the university. Among 5,398 promoted teachers, 3,648 were assistant professors; 1,249 associate professors and 410 professors were promoted, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Performance of the university

Adding to this, the performance of the university has improved from 230 to 250 on the Human Index and a nine per cent increase in research papers in the Scopus index journal. In 2022, the university signed 18 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign universities.

In the year 2022, the university also started many new academic programmes: five-year LLB, Competency Enhancement Scheme, Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme, MBA (Business Analytics), and MBA, BBA, BMS, BLIS, and MLIS in SOL and many new courses in Medicine including MSc (Respiratory Therapy), DM (Medical Gastroenterology), MDS, DM, and MD.

Looking ahead

Informing about the 2023 targets, the VC said that in the new year, Rs 330 crore for the new building of the Institute of Eminence (IoE), Rs 289.61 crore for the Institution Of Eminence (IoE) hostel, Rs 87 crore for the construction of the computer centre and Rs 110 crore for the expansion of the library will be spent.

In this series, Rs 195 crore for the Faculty of Technology, Rs 201 crore for the construction of two new academic blocks of Delhi School of Economics, Rs 161 crore for the construction of a new Girls Hostel in Dhaka, Rs 226 crore for the construction of university campus in Surajmal Vihar and the construction of educational block in Dwarka with Rs 95 crores is also expected to start along with much new construction works from March to June in the year 2023.