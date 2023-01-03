The Chairman of The University Grants Commission Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today, January 3, said that the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) should be implemented in all central universities from the next academic session.

The CUET PG exam is not a requirement for admission to central universities. M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI, "As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities".

The CUET PG will be conducted from June 01 to June 10 2023, for the academic year 2023-24. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India's best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he told PTI.