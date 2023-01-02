Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr Jayakara S M said that action will be taken to increase seat allocations for the benefit of Dalits and other underprivileged sections of society.

During Bhima Koregaon Vijay Diwas celebrations at the Dr BR Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre, Dr Jayakara emphasised the importance of events like the Battle of Koregaon in the history of Dalits and other marginalised groups. He stated that these instances serve as examples of success for these communities and should be celebrated and remembered. “More research should be done giving importance to studying the histories of Dalits as it sheds light on such stories,” he said, according to a report by TNIE.

The VC also announced that seat allocations for Dalits and other marginalised groups will be increased following discussions on the matter. “There are several communities in the country that are still economically and socially backwards even today. They must all be brought into mainstream society so that they may thrive. Ambedkar’s thoughts and objectives should be realised. As many of the students who attend Bangalore University come from rural areas or are from economically and socially backward classes, an increase in seat allocation will be undertaken following discussions with the Academic Council,” he said.

M Nanjundaswamy, Additional Director General of Police, spoke at the event and emphasised the importance of preserving all aspects of culture. He stated that unless all aspects of a culture are valued and maintained, the culture will not be respected or appreciated by others. “Only the heritage of the privileged classes is being portrayed as the history of the country. There is a systematic conspiracy to hide the historical greatness of Dalits and other backward communities. The Cholas and Pallavas are hailed as famous kings, but society refuses to accept them as Dalits. The history of India will not be complete until the histories of minorities and backward communities are covered,” he said.