Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all teachers who came from outside Assam to teach in Madrassas in the state may be asked to appear "from time to time" in the nearest police station.

The move comes after police cracked down on alleged modules of the terrorist organisation Ansarul Bangla Team and 51 Bangladeshis were discovered among the preachers at Madrassas, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sarma said that a checklist has been prepared for the Madrassas, though the state is yet to "enter into an agreement with stakeholders, but things are moving in the right direction”. The Assam Police is working with Muslims in the state to “rationalise” Madrassa education, he said on Sunday, January 1.

There are some 3,000 registered and unregistered Madrassas in Assam. Sarma said the police are coordinating with Bengali Muslims, who have a positive attitude towards education to create "a good environment" in the Madrassas.

Science and Math will also be taught as subjects in the Madrassas, the Right to Education will be respected and a database of teachers will be maintained, he said. "They should not be considered as enemies, instead we want them as stakeholders," the chief minister added.