Students pursuing Class X in Andhra Pradesh, it's time to study more seriously as the exams are just three months away. The Class X Board exams will begin on April 3, 2023. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination timetable for the academic year 2023.

The Board exams will start on April 3 and end on April 18, 2023. The exams are scheduled to be held at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm with the exception of two — first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory — which will end at 11.15 am and 11.30 am, respectively.

Here is the timetable:

April 3: First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course)

April 6: Second Language

April 8: English

April 10: Mathematics

April 13: Science

April 15: Social Studies

April 17: First Language Paper-2 and OSSC Main Language Paper-2

April 18: OSSC Main Language Paper-2 and SSC Vocational Course (Theory)